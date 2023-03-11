Guyana govt inks deal for production of electronic ID system

Last week, the government of Guyana signed a contract worth US$35,4M to set up an electronic identification system that would be used to give out work permits and resident IDs.

The contract was made with Veridos, a company based in Germany that focuses on integrated identity solutions.

President Irfaan Ali said today at the signing ceremony at State House that the electronic identification system will make it a lot easier to do business in Guyana.

“e-ID systems support the idea of “one citizen, one identity” by giving each citizen a unique national registration number that can be used by all government agencies and the private sector, for example, in the banking sector. With this card, banks can now check a person’s fingerprints and make sure they are who they say they are. So, you don’t need proof of address or any of the other paperwork. Because of this technology, the cost of doing business, its effectiveness, its competitiveness, and its efficiency all went up,” the President said.

The new card will also be used to manage work permits, and according to the President, it will make it easier to keep track of migrants by giving them resident cards.

The e-ID cards will be laser-engraved with black-and-white technology, have pre-printed designs, and be made of a modern polycarbonate material with a chip that can connect to a variety of services.

In addition to making the e-ID card and installing the electronic identification system, the contract includes training for administrators and operators, as well as 60 months of support and maintenance services after the 12-month implementation period.

President Ali says that the electronic ID system will help the country do better on the world stage.