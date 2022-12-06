Guyana: Husband and wife electrocuted at their home in East Demerara

Police confirms couple found dead were electrocuted by illegal wire

Police in Guyana are looking into the deaths of a husband and wife who were allegedly electrocuted at their home in Success Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara. Guyana Power & Light has issued a public warning about the dangers of illegal connections as a result of the incident.

Sorajanie Hansraj, 32, and her husband Prahalad Jagnarine, 39, have been identified as the victims.

Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, the tragic incident occurred at their wooden structure on the northern side of the Success Squatting Area.

According to reports, the couple’s 11-year-old daughter stated that her mother indicated she was leaving around 7 p.m. on Sunday to pick up her father.

She later awoke around 6 a.m., noticed they were not home, and walked out to the Alleyway, where she discovered her parents lying motionless beside each other.

The child immediately alerted neighbours, who helped her and called the police.

The bodies of the victims were examined, and burnt marks were found on Jagnarine’s neck, chest, and right wrist, as well as on Hansraj’s left wrist and left side back.

Further investigation revealed a length of red and black wire next to the two bodies. The wire was attached to an electrical post that led to their house. EMT and Guyana Power & Light (GPL) were called to the scene.

GPL unplugged the wire from the post. The investigations are still ongoing.

Since then, the electricity company has issued a statement warning the public about the dangers of illegal connections. It was noted that the recent incident that resulted in the deaths of two people highlights the dangers that people face when power is connected illegally.

GPL stated that it will continue to implore the public to refrain from engaging in this dangerous practise, which has claimed lives and caused property damage.