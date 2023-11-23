Guyana: Lawmakers to go to ‘frontier’ communities to quell concerns

Several legislators will be heading to frontier communities on the border with Venezuela to engage residents directly as part of a national effort to improve public relations in light of Venezuela’s actions.

This was revealed last night during the University of Guyana event on the Guyana/ Venezuela border controversy by former Communications Advisor to the Office of the President, Kit Nascimento.

“They (members of the government) are currently in the process of a public relations outreach in frontier communities, by that, I mean all our ministers are about to go into those communities and meet with the population at our frontiers,” he stated.

Nascimento added that the government is stepping up public awareness through the creation of documents for widespread dissemination, videos and other media.

He maintained that Venezuela has long been the aggressor that claims Guyana’s territory though the boundary between the two countries was settled more than 100 years ago.

Nascimento, however, acknowledged suggestions that there should be a more robust public relations effort now that Venezuela is pursuing a referendum next month that many fear may trigger the annexation of Guyana’s Essequibo region.

A more robust strategy and engagements with the government officials are viewed as particularly necessary, the forum heard, because groups of residents have been trying to relocate to Georgetown or other parts of the coast until that referendum is over.

Residents of border communities are said to be quite anxious and in some cases, fearful of Venezuela’s actions.

“When it comes to the referendum, we the Indigenous people, we don’t’ have any idea what the referendum is about.

“When it comes to communication and so, we don’t have the communication access there so it really breaks my heart to know that we don’t even know what the referendum refers to,” Kevon Jeffrey, a student teacher and resident of the Region One community, Moruca, said at the event.

Jean La Rose of the Amerindian People’s Association and a Santa Rosa, Region One resident was, however, among those who urged people not to leave their homes out of fear.

“Currently, our people are scared, they are scared because they don’t know what is happening. They don’t know what is a referendum and what is happening, there is a lot of rumour-mongering happening,” she said.

She, however, added: “Come December 3, I am going back to Santa Rosa which is my homeland. I want to encourage our people, stay in your homes, that is what you own. Stay on your lands, that is what you own, that is the patrimony of your ancestors, stay, guard it.”

On Saturday, President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali asked Guyanese to trust that the government is doing all it can to favourably resolve the border controversy with Venezuela and protect the country from any future aggressions from the Spanish-speaking nation.

He also said people should not fall prey to any propaganda on social media or misinformation being spread elsewhere.

He believes that people should rely on official channels of communication and trust that the information received and being disseminated is “of exceptional standard.”

The President did, however, agree that a more robust communications strategy is needed to quell people’s concerns and provide factual information. He said the government will work alongside members of the local media corps to execute this strategy.

Responding directly to reports of residents in border communities being urged to move away, the President said that should not be the case. In fact, he sought to assure people that the government is taking all steps needed to guarantee Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The border controversy is before the World Court and Guyana hopes for a final, binding settlement that reaffirms the 1899 Arbitral Award that established the existing boundary between itself and Venezuela.

Essentially, Guyana wants the court to reaffirm that the Essequibo region is its own.