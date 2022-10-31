GUYANA: Local tourist disappears at Orinduik Falls

Local tourist disappears at Orinduik Falls

A Guyanese visitor went missing at Orinduik Falls on Sunday. A search and rescue squad comprised of troops was assembled to locate him.

According to credible sources, the missing man is Gladstone Haynes.

In a brief statement to Demerara Waves Online News, the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defense Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, stated that elements of the army’s Special Forces will be assisting Air Services Limited (ASL) in the “search for a suspected missing person.”

According to locals, it is improbable that Mr Haynes is near Orinduik Falls, but perhaps downstream near one of the villages.

Haynes was among those who participated in the Kaieteur-Orinduik tour.

According to Demerara Waves Online News, tour guiding at Orinduik is less controlled than at Kaieteur Falls.

Source : Demerarawaves