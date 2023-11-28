Guyana: Man arrested after 14-year-old school girl shot

Guyana: Schoolgirl nursing gunshot wound

In Guyana, a 21-year-old man was detained after a 14-year-old girl was treated for a suspected gunshot wound to her left thumb.

The incident was discovered and reported to authorities after a female patient sought treatment at a health centre yesterday afternoon.

According to sources, the student from Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway informed police she was with a 15-year-old student buddy and the suspect, a 21-year-old ‘Delivery Man’ from Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The 14-year-old student revealed in the presence of her guardian that on November 25 about 11 p.m., she was with a female friend who lives with her boyfriend at the Norton Street house when she witnessed him playing with a pistol.

The teen claimed she heard a loud explosion and felt a burning feeling in her left thumb, which began to bleed.

According to reports, the man proceeded to his backyard and buried the pistol among some concrete blocks. They then went to the Kitty Health Centre for medical help.

As a result, the suspect was arrested, and based on information provided by the injured youngster, a police team led by the man proceeded to his home and searched it.

A package stashed among some hollow blocks was discovered, containing a revolver and one live round of ammo.

The suspect does not have a firearms licence. The investigation is still ongoing.