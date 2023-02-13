GUYANA: Man dies searching burning building for grandson

Authorities in Guyana are looking into a fire that killed a man in Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, who went into a burning building on Sunday to save his grandson.

The grandson, whose name was not known, was not in the building, though, when Rajendra Mohabir, also known as Slowie, went looking for him.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started when the power went out in the area. They also said the building was a small church and a grocery store.

They said that there was low voltage and a power outage in the area, and that right after the power came back on, there was a loud explosion in the shop.

The family quickly called the police and got out of the burning building, but Mohabir ran back in because he thought his grandson was still inside. The child was not in the building, and the man is said to have been stuck in the smoke-filled building as the fire spread quickly.

As firefighters went through the wreckage, they found his burned body.