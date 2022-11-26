Guyana: Missing US tourist found in a tributary of the Essequibo River

Thomas Carsten Jr.’s body was discovered two days after he went missing during a fishing expedition in the Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

The body is currently being taken to Lethem, according to Commander Raphael Rose.

The American tourist went missing on Tuesday while fishing in the Rupununi River. When the boat capsized, he and several other visitors were aboard.

Wednesday, Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond issued a statement urging individuals to verify that their excursions and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority. Unapproved trips frequently lack the appropriate safety procedures and standards, the Minister said.

A Brooklyn police officer on vacation in Guyana disappeared last month while swimming in Orinduik Falls. His body was later discovered near the popular tourist attraction.