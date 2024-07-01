The government is exploring the construction of an international airport at Lethem, the capital town in Region Nine which borders Brazil.

This was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday as he addressed the 12th Parliament of Guyana, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Georgetown.

In his wide-ranging address, the President zeroed in on the prowess of Guyana’s tourism sector and how, through targeted investments, the sector has been expanding rapidly.

And as the country attracts more visitors, the President said a second terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is being pursued.

This isn’t the first time this has been announced. Earlier this year, CJIA, which is Guyana’s main international gateway, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grupo Puntacana, a leading airport developer and operator from the Dominican Republic. Among other things, the MoU includes consideration for a second terminal at the airport.