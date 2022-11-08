Guyana Opposition MP Nima Flue-Bess denies attack on NCN cameramen

APNU+AFC denies attacking, intimidating NCN cameramen

Nima Flue-Bess, a member of parliament, has refuted accusations that she assaulted or threatened two National Communications Network (NCN) cameramen while they attempted to cover a public meeting of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) on Sunday.

Flue-Bess claimed in a video statement that she and another party associate contacted the cameramen and requested their media credentials because they were unfamiliar with them.

The males, according to her, never claimed to be NCN personnel.

She said they were permitted to videotape the public meeting that took place at Arcadia Four Corner, Mocha, East Bank Demerara after being warned about impersonating media personnel.

“Despite all of the untrue and malicious allegations made, the reality remains that despite the purported NCN employees’ violation of the rules for media representatives, they were permitted to record the meeting. We demand that the state-owned organization uphold all standards of journalism and media coverage ethics and provide staff members with the tools they need for identification when working on assignments.

The NCN has filed a complaint against Flue-Bess and stated that this is not the first occasion when the opposition has hindered their staff from performing their duties.

When the Guyana Press Association released their damning media statement yesterday, Flue-Bess claimed the group failed to get in touch with the APNU+AFC to hear their version of events.

The APNU+AFC, according to her, supports press freedom and will continue to make sure that journalists may carry out their duties without worrying about being victimized.

