GUYANA: Passenger held at airport with cocaine in curry bowls

Cocaine hidden within curry bowls has led to the arrest of two men from Guyana.

Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers intercepted a male passenger at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) who was about to board Jet Blue Airways Flight B61966 destined for JFK on Friday.

In the passenger’s suitcase, a white substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered concealed in two bowls with curry.

A 36-year-old man of Parika Backdam was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters with the suspected narcotics, which were subsequently tested and confirmed to be cocaine, weighing approximately 6.28 kilograms (approximately 13.8 pounds), valued at approximately US $31,000 (approximately GYD $6 million).

A 43-year-old man from Section C “D” Field Sophia was arrested after further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source : Loop Caribbean