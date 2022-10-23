Guyana police arrest 5 after recovering millions of dollars

Guyana: Five in custody after millions in cash recovered

Police in Guyana have recovered millions of dollars that were reportedly stolen from a businessman in Coglan Dam three days ago after a break-in and theft at his West Bank Demerara residence.

During the heist, according to sources, $10.2 million in cash and gold jewellery worth $680,000 (the businessman’s property) were taken, together with $2.8 million and gold jewellery worth $980,000 (his wife’s property).

According to reports, the businessman’s wife left their home on October 20 to take her son to the doctor. She got home to find that the upper part of her back door had been ripped off. Further inspections of the residence indicated that only her bedroom had been looted, with goods taken from a bag in the closet and jewellery from the vanity.

During the ongoing investigation, the police recovered more than $7 million in stolen cash after interviewing various individuals in the vicinity.

On October 21, more investigations were conducted about the aforementioned burglary and theft, and the two primary suspects — a 20-year-old barber and a 45-year-old farmer from Coldingen, East Coast Demerara — were arrested and questioned.

The suspects led law enforcement to their Colden house. One of the suspects pointed out two locations in his yard where he dug up and gave the police $1,160,000 and $1,495,000 in cash and gold jewellery, respectively.

The suspect’s mother, a housekeeper who resides in Coldingen, E.C.D., contributed $1,250,000.

The other suspect (farmer) led the police to a location on his farm where he had dug but discovered nothing. However, his wife, a 47-year-old seller, turned over $1,495,000 and a lot of gold jewellery; and her adoptive brother, a 38-year-old man from Non-Pariel, ECD, turned over $1,660,000, both of which they said were gifts.

The individuals were questioned and arrested, and the investigation continues.