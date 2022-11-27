Guyana police destroy more than half a billion dollars in Cannabis

A large-scale operation in Guyana resulted in the destruction of millions of dollars in narcotics, Cannabis, discovered on several farms in Berbice.

According to the Guyana Police Force, a group of officers, along with the Coast Guard and the Guyana Defence Force, were conducting operations in the Berbice River on Saturday after a farmer in Kimbia Village, Upper Berbice River, reported cattle rustling.

As the team pursued the perpetrators, they discovered three suspected cannabis farms measuring approximately eight acres along the Ebini Trail, Upper Berbice River, with approximately 37,000 suspected plants ranging in height from three to seven feet and weighing approximately 4,000 pounds.

There were three makeshift camps with 400 pounds of dry cannabis, as well as one tiller and several pieces of farming equipment.

The suspected cannabis is valued at GY $585,134,100. Components of a suspected firearm were also discovered and lodged at one of the camps.

The fire completely destroyed all of the cannabis plants and camps.

