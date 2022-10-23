Guyana Police Force supports Breast Cancer awareness walk 2022

As countries the world over observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month or “Pinktober”, scores of Guyanese came out in support of the Guyana Cancer Foundation’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk 2022 held earlier this morning in support and solidarity of breast cancer survivors.

The walk started at 6 am from the Police Band Stand at Kingston Seawall onto Main Street to Church Street, back onto Main Street and ended at the Band Stand.

Among the participants were Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Mr. Ravindradat Budhram; Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram; Superintendent Brian Lowenfield along with several other members of the Police Force, who came out in support of the awareness walk.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller also took part in the walk.

Source : Guyana Police