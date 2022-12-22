Guyana: Political activist Carol Smith-Joseph faces 14 counts of fraud

Guyanese woman slapped with 14 fraud charges

Carol Smith-Joseph, a political activist in Guyana, appeared in court on allegations of fraud and was given bail in the amount of GY$140,000.

The Special Organized Crime Unit charged Smith-Joseph, of West Coast Berbice, on Wednesday with 14 indictable counts of Fraudulent Appropriation of Body Corporate Property Committed on the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS).

The allegations were read to her before she appeared in the Mahaicony Magistrate Court before her Worship Marissa Mittleholzer.

Smith-Joseph received bond in the amount of $10,000 for each offense, or a total of $140,000, without having to enter a plea.

Lawyers Roysdale Forde and Nigel Hughes acted as her legal counsel.

The cases were continued for statements on January 11, 2023, and the start of the preliminary inquiry on June 7, 2023.