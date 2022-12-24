President’s Guard who was stabbed in State House attack promoted

Guyana Presidential Guard stabbed in State House attack promoted to Corporal

Telon Perreira, a Presidential Guard who was stabbed five times by Bethel Chinezie, the man who attempted to infiltrate Guyana State House, was promoted to Corporal.

On Saturday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken paid a visit to the injured rank in his hospital bed and promoted him.

According to a release from the President’s Office, Dr. Ali praised the rank for his bravery and courage.

Corporal Perreira expressed his eagerness to return to work to the President.

Chinezie, who has a Nigerian passport, arrived at State House, President Ali’s official residence, demanding to see the President and telling a Presidential Guard, “I want the President.”

He then stabbed Perreira five times around his neck and body before disarming a female Presidential Guard and firing multiple shots at the building.

Other members of the President’s security detail later shot Chinezie three times.

The perpetrator has recently regained consciousness, and efforts are being made to question him.

The investigation into the attack is still ongoing.

