Guyana seeking final binding solution to border dispute with Venezuela

Guyana said Friday that it is seeking a definitive, binding solution to its border dispute with Venezuela, stressing that respect of fixed borders has long been a characteristic of the western hemisphere.

“Accepting established borders has been the tradition in our hemisphere, a tradition that has shielded our nations from conflicts, paving the way for peace, cooperation, and development,” President Irfaan Ali said at the Protocolary Meeting of the Organization of American States’ Permanent Council.

Guyana applauded the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement in April that rejected Venezuela’s preliminary challenge to Guyana’s case for the upholding of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award establishing the two countries’ borders.

The Hague-based court’s decision by a vote of 14 to one means that it can now hear Georgetown’s substantive application regarding the award’s legitimacy.

The International Court of Justice dismissed Venezuela’s claim that the United Kingdom, as Guyana’s colonial power, should have been a party to the proceedings.

Venezuela stated in November that the ICJ could not hear the issue and that the 1899 Arbitral Award represents a full, final, and perfect settlement of the two countries’ land boundary because Britain is not a participant to the proceedings.

The ICJ stated in its judgement that based on the Articles of the Geneva Convention of February 17, 1966, it was evident that the two parties to the dispute over the arbitral award were British Guiana and Venezuela.

It also rejected Caracas’ contention that the Monetary Gold principle, which prohibits the tribunal from intervening when a third party is absent from the proceedings, does not apply. As a result, the then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was able to use Article 33 of the UN Charter to submit the dispute to the ICJ, as Guyana had asked.

President Ali emphasized Guyana’s “unwavering commitment” to international law and peaceful resolution of disputes, particularly the ongoing border conflict with Venezuela, in his presentation to the OAS. He stated that Guyana remains committed to adhering to the OAS and UN Charters in dealing with such matters.

“Our acceptance of the UN Secretary-General’s decision to refer the matter to the International Court of Justice, which is currently hearing the case, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to those principles.” Our position reflects the organization’s concept that conflicts should be settled amicably in accordance with international law.

“Guyana maintains its firm belief that peaceful resolution of disputes is a duty and a cornerstone principle of the OAS charter.” In a world where evolving geopolitical forces have called established norms into question, Guyana reaffirms its unflinching commitment to the values inscribed in both the OAS and UN charters,” Ali said, adding that Guyana will be guided by international law to bring the matter to a conclusion.

“We will continue to champion the cause of international law as we seek a long-term, peaceful resolution to a territorial claim that was resurrected on the verge of independence after decades of acceptance,” Ali added.

During his speech, Ali also discussed Guyana’s ambitions for the United Nations (UN) Security Council, where it would serve as a non-permanent member for two years beginning January 1, 2024.

He stated that one of Guyana’s main priorities would be to rally support for the Haitian situation.

Source : CMC