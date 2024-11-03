Ad image
Guyana: Student Suffers Fatal Suffocation from Thumbtack

Times Staff

Boy, 5, died after swallowing thumbtack at school

Mekhi Rodrigues, a Grade One student at a private school in Crane, West Coast Demerara, died from suffocation after a thumbtack was stuck in his throat.

A post-mortem examination was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh, who retrieved the metal tack. The child was playing with chalk on October 29 when he complained of difficulty breathing.

He was rushed to West Demerara Hospital, where he died.

The incident was reported to the police by his mother, Rebehak Rodrigues, a cosmetologist.

