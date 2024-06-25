Guyana: Three people found dead in bus died due to poisoning

Bus with three persons dead inside was stuck in ‘deep pothole’

Three individuals who were found dead in a bus that was stuck in a ditch along Mabura Road on Sunday died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The postmortem determined that the toxic gas built up inside the bus and that the victims were sleeping there.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths to provide answers. The minibus appeared to be stuck in a deep pothole, with the rear submerged.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur under several circumstances, including a damaged exhaust system, a blocked tailpipe, or running the vehicle’s air conditioning while idling.

The key factor is whether there are leaks or failures in the exhaust system that allow CO to enter the vehicle’s cabin.

It is suspected that the victims slept on the bus the entire night. The bodies of the deceased were examined for marks of violence, but none were found on the exposed parts of their bodies, and no foul play is suspected.