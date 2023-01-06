Guyana to help St Vincent and the Grenadines with reforestation

Guyana to help SVG with reforestation

Guyana’s government has decided to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in its reforestation initiatives.

One of the primary causes of deforestation and its adverse repercussions is logging, or the removal of trees from the forest.

He said that he and Dr. Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana, have agreed to work together to support SVG’s forestry efforts.

Along with Fitzgerald Providence, the director of forestry, and other members of the Forestry Division, technical teams from Guyana will collaborate.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has lost some of its forest throughout time due to both natural calamities and human activity.

The vegetation on the La Soufriere volcano’s slopes was negatively impacted by the volcanic eruptions in 2021 as well.

Gonsalves, praised Guyana for having a professionally managed logging program during a call to NBC radio on January 4th.