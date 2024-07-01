Guyana to Launch $10K Universal Healthcare Voucher for Every Child

Each child to get $10,000 basic healthcare voucher next year

In 2025, each child across the country of Guyana will benefit from a $10,000 universal healthcare voucher that will be used to help finance a basic menu of tests that will hopefully detect and possibly prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as early as possible.

This was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday as he addressed the 12th Parliament of Guyana, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Guyana already has universal healthcare but the Head of State explained that this venture is meant to finance a basic menu of tests that will help the country establish baseline data needed to determine what preventative actions can be taken to prevent NCDs.

As many as 500,000 persons are likely to benefit from the intervention which will cost about $5 billion.

“This universal health voucher will help us as we work to build a healthy, strong and resilient population,” the President said.