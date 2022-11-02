Guyana to see wetter than usual rainfall conditions till January

Wetter than usual weather forecast for Guyana till January

The Hydrometeorological Service has forecast wetter than usual rainfall conditions across all regions of Guyana from November 2022 to January 2023.

“The usual secondary rainfall season will be augmented by persistent La Nina conditions during the season. Rainfall is expected to increase considerably from mid-November and continue at least to January 2023,” the Met Service said.

“During the upcoming rainy season, water levels in conservancies, reservoirs, and inland rivers across Regions One to Eight and 10 are likely to increase with a high risk of flooding.”

Region Nine would be dry but the Met Service said it expects more than the usual amount of rainy days.

The highest amount of rainfall is projected for Regions One, Two, Three, Seven and the Northern section of Eight with increasing concerns for Regions Four and Five.

Forecasters note that while the wet weather will be welcomed news for farmers, the rain and accompanying floods could negatively affect the agriculture sector as well as cause disruptions to public transport, mining and infrastructure projects.

The Met Service said continued maintenance of drainage infrastructure is essential for the country to progress through the wet season and limit the impact of floods.

Source : Loop Caribbean