Guyana tops Caribbean at CSEC and CAPE exams

Guyana topped the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) this year.

Priya Manickchand, Minister of Education, stated this on Friday during a broadcast on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page.

Alex Muntaz of Anna Regina Secondary School topped the Caribbean in this year’s CSEC exams with 23 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos.

Muntaz was also named the region’s best excellent Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) student.

Meanwhile, this year’s top Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student is Naresh Jagnanan. Jagnanan, a Queen’s College graduate, also received the most excellent prize in Business Studies.

Other top Caribbean performances at CSEC include Abigail Stephanas, who won the award for most outstanding Science student, and Nailah Rahaman, who won the award for most outstanding Humanities student. Both students went to Queen’s College.

Siddiq Gafar of the ISA Islamic School was named the CSEC’s most outstanding student in Business.

As a result of its great efforts, Guyana received four of the seven available awards.

Meanwhile, Virendra Dookie of Saraswatie Vidhya Niketan Secondary School has been named Guyana’s second top CSEC student, having received passes in 19 Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

Joshua Gulab, a Queen’s College student, is the country’s second-best CAPE student.