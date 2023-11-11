Guyana-Venezuela Dispute: PM wants peace, hopes for no use of force

St Vincent PM Gonsalves Wants Peace In Guyana – Venezuela Territorial Dispute

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent expressed deep concern on the ongoing dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

Gonsalves had previously articulated his perspective on the matter, as seen by his statement on October 25, wherein he posited that there exists a possibility for the situation to intensify into a substantial catastrophe within the Caribbean region.

On Friday, Gonsalves expressed his aspiration for adherence to the principles of international law, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and refraining from employing or threatening force in relation to the specific dispute.

“As Guyana pursues this case before the International Court of Justice, I’m hopeful that both sides will still have conversations, not on the specific issue of the border controversy but on other matters, including respect for international law. The principles of international law”.

In October, Gonsalves further stated that the necessity for patience, wisdom, and mature judgement in addressing this subject is needed.

“It is a challenging matter. CARICOM has consistently demonstrated its support for the preservation of Guyana’s territorial limits, as stipulated in its own Constitution. CARICOM has provided its backing for the resolution of the dispute by means of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has already rendered a ruling affirming its jurisdiction over the issue. The hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 2024”.

According to Gonsalves, the Caribbean region is perceived as an area distinguished by harmonious interconnections, and he underscores the significance of actively participating in discourse. Gonsalves posits that despite potential lack of enthusiasm from one party, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) remains the suitable mechanism for dispute resolution.

The prime minister anticipates a significant influx of requests from persons expressing their viewpoints on the current circumstances.

“It is imperative to adopt a comprehensive strategy that incorporates insight, wisdom, and knowledge, taking into account the established framework of international law and the Caribbean’s status as a region committed to peace”, Gonsalves said on October 25.

Gonsalves, who departed for Venezuela on Saturday, expressed his intention to refrain from responding if questioned about the purpose of his visit in relation to engaging in any discussions on the subject .