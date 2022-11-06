Guyana will build 7 new hospitals to provide health care in all regions

Construction to begin on seven new hospitals in Guyana

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony announced that the government of Guyana is going forward with the construction of seven additional hospitals to provide quality health care to all regions of the country.

He stated that the construction’s mobilisation phase has been completed.

“We have already turned the land over to the contractor [for the 256-bed Paediatric and Maternal Pediatric Hospital in Ogle].” This is to the Austrian firm known as VAMED, and very soon you will observe site preparation,” Dr. Anthony explained.

“They have also enlisted the Ministry of Health and its technical team to finalise the hospital’s design, and foundation work will shortly commence.”

Contractors have already begun site preparation for the construction of hospitals in Regions 2 and 3.

The hospital for Region Three will be built in De Kinderen and will provide adequate medical care to the citizens of the Parika-Tuschen catchment region, which has experienced a population surge.

Little Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara, and Enmore, on the East Coast of Demerara, are each constructing a new hospital in Region 4.

“Similarly, at both Bath Settlement and Number 75 Village, we have been preparing the building sites, and we will soon hand over the Bath Settlement site to the contractor, while we have already done so for Number 75 Village.”

In all regions, the health industry will continue to see tremendous infrastructure and human resource growth, according to him.

Source : CMC