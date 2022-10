A 30-year-old Guyanese woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her husband.

The Guyana Police Force charged Aquiell Abrams, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, yesterday for the murder of Michael Wilson. She was not required to plead guilty to murder when she appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

She was remanded to prison until 30th November 2022.

Source : Guyana Police