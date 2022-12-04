Guyana:1 electrocuted, 3 injured while putting up metal Christmas tree

Man electrocuted while putting up metal Christmas tree

A devastating start to the Christmas season for a Guyana family, as a 29-year-old man from Good Hope was electrocuted while erecting a 27-foot metal Christmas tree at Lusignan.

Deepak Ramdeen, a Machinist from East Coast Demerara’s Good Hope, has been confirmed as the victim.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Ramdeen was electrocuted Friday night while he and three other men were putting a 27-foot-tall metal Christmas tree in front of a home in Lusignan.

It is reported that Ramdeen was electrocuted when the star on the tree’s apex made contact with an overhead live wire.

A complaint claims that about 11 p.m. on December 2, Ramdeen and others were using a crane linked to a truck to erect a metal Christmas tree.

The event allegedly caused Ramdeen and the other men to receive electric shocks when they were in the process of erecting the metal tree outside the house alongside the other men.

Everyone was sent to Georgetown Public Hospital.

Ramdeen succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment, whereas the other men are still hospitalised at GPHC’s Burns Unit.

The investigation continues.

Source : Loop Caribbean