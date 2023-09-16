Guyana’s artistry will be showcased at Everything Vincy Expo Plus 2023

Everything Vincy Expo Plus, hosted by Invest SVG, will take place from October 26th–29th, 2023.

The event will showcase St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ innovation, investment potential, and cultural richness.

According to Facebook post by Invest SVG Guyana’s craftsmanship and artistry will be in the spotlight at the event.

“Step into the world of Guyanese craftsmanship and artistry at Everything Vincy 2023. Our artisans are bringing their finest creations, showcasing intricate handwoven textiles, vibrant pottery, and unique wood carvings that tell stories of our heritage. Immerse yourself in the colors and textures that define Guyana’s artistic soul—it’s a feast for the senses”.

Invest SVG will hold a media launch on September 20, which will feature announcements, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities with key stakeholders and business leaders.

Stay connected on social media [@InvestSVG] and use #EverythingVincyExpoPlus to join the conversation and share your excitement about this monumental event.