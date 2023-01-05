Guyana’s first artificial island will become operational this year

Vreed-en-Hoop shorebase: Artificial island comes into view

In the Demerara River, Guyana is creating its first artificial island, part of a 44-acre mega-project to create a shore base.

“Project managers warn that the site is still a construction zone and landing is prohibited. While visible, the island structure isn’t stable. The project’s company, Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc., urges everyone to stay out of the construction zone (VESHI).

Phase one of the project is meant to be an SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Riser and Flowlines) Shorebase for EEPGL projects.

“The project is sandkey reclamation.” During this phase, M.V. Galileo Galilei will continue adding reclaimed material to the artificial island where the new terminal will be built.

Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. is a joint venture between Guyanese-owned NRG Holdings Inc. and Luxembourg-based Jan De Nul.

The first step of the project, dredging the Demerara River access channel, berth pockets, and turning basin, began in June.

The upgraded channel has been turned over to the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD)

VESHI is the largest Guyanese private oil and gas investment and will cost over $300 million.

According to the project directors, the government of Guyana’s support and encouragement bode well for future investment and Guyana’s future. The project will launch in 2023.

Source : CMC