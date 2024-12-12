Guyana’s Forensic Lab to Benefit Entire Caribbean Community

The government of Guyana has finalised an agreement to create a contemporary forensic facility intended to benefit the entire Caribbean region.

These initiatives, as articulated by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, are being led by the former chief of the Criminal Bureau Investigation in India.

“We have recently finalised an agreement to appoint not merely an expert, but the former head of the criminal bureau investigation in India, to spearhead our initiative in establishing a forensic school and fully operationalising the forensic lab here in Guyana, aimed at serving the entire region,” President Ali articulated during an event on Tuesday.

By augmenting its forensic capabilities, Guyana will be strengthening its endeavours in combating crime.

“These are complex investments.”

“It has been previously determined that the forensic laboratory will serve the entirety of the Caribbean region.

“We are now poised to harness this asset alongside the human potential that exists throughout the Caribbean,” President Ali stated.

The collaboration between Guyana and India has already yielded significant benefits, as several security officials, including members of the Guyana Police Force, have received fully funded scholarships aimed at enhancing their professional skills.

In order to enhance the functionality of the forensic laboratory, the government has engaged specialists in ballistics, handwriting and fingerprint analysis, as well as crime scene forensics.