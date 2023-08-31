Guyana’s Matthew Briggs announces retirement from football

Matthew Briggs, a Guyanese international footballer, has announced his retirement from the sport.

In a social media message, the 32-year-old announced his retirement.

“It’s time for me to hang up my boots.” It’s something that’s been on my mind for quite some time. “I’ve been dealing with an injury for many years that isn’t going away,” he added.

“I was told a couple years ago while playing in Denmark that I should consider retiring, but I wasn’t ready to stop playing yet, so I returned to England and continued to play non-league for a couple of years.” Unfortunately, the moment has arrived for my body to advise me to cease playing.”

Briggs, who began his career at English club Fulham FC in 2007, represented England as a young player before transferring to Guyana in 2015.

Briggs played 15 games as a left-back with the Golden Jaguars, scoring one goal.