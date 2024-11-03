Guyanese and Brazilians nationals abducted following robbery

Police are investigating an alleged robbery and abduction at Marudi, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine. Six masked suspects, believed to be Brazilian nationals, were believed to be involved.

The incident occurred at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Bush Mouth substation in Marudi. The victims were Guyanese and six Brazilians.

The suspects ambushed the victims from strategic points at the GGMC checkpoint.

Raw gold, two Glock pistols, and a Mavodo watch worth $140,000 were taken. The Joint Services are currently on the ground searching for the suspects as investigations continue.

