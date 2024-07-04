Guyanese footballer Enoch Carmichael dies during training session

Yesterday morning, during a morning practice session at the National Training Centre with the Guyana Defence Force FC, football player Enoch Carmichael collapsed and died suddenly.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) expressed its sadness at the incident when it made the announcement.

“I offer the Federation’s and the football community’s sincere condolences to Enoch Carmichael’s family on their loss. We lament the passing of such a bright talent. During this trying time, our prayers and thoughts are with you, GFF President Wayne Forde remarked.