Guyanese police vehicles now bear Spanish markings

More than two weeks after police vehicles were defaced with the Spanish term for police, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) defended the decision on Tuesday, claiming that it is part of the GPF’s commitment to provide broad-based and effective policing to all Guyanese.

The word “Polcia” is now inscribed on the sides of police cars, and the GPF has stated that it is also catering to foreign nationals and the influx of Spanish speakers in the country.

“The Guyana Police Force has decided to include ‘Polcia’ on all Police vehicles in an effort to provide a more broad-based and efficient professional Police service to all Guyanese, including the influx of foreign nationals, particularly those speaking Spanish.”

“Police (in English) and the GPF Logo will be displayed on the Force vehicles.” “‘Polcia’ (Spanish for Police) will be placed at the bottom of the English writing,” according to the police statement, adding that this is also in conformity with the Guyana Police Force’s comprehensive and forward-thinking Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Been also praised the police move, saying it will help the country’s “significant” Spanish-speaking population.

“It’s an attempt to respond to the large number of people in the public who speak Spanish… “It’s just a bilingual thing,” Benn explained, adding that the move is a “little trial” as the GPF considers ways to accommodate Spanish-speaking people, many of whom come from neighboring Venezuela.

“The police are brainstorming ideas about it…I believe they are conducting a little trial run. Of course, the objective is to reflect the huge number of people in our population who speak Spanish,” Benn continued.

Source : CMC