H.E Lilian Chatterjee pays official visit to SVG

Canada’s High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, has arrived in StVincent and the Grenadines on her first official visit.

Chatterjee will meet with bilateral and development partners to reinforce Canada’s commitment to SVG through its international assistance.

High Commissioner Chatterjee on Monday toured the Argyle Petroglyph Site with Minister, the Honourable Frederick Stephenson and members of the NationalTrust.

The tour was done to gain insight into SVG’s rich history of the 2000-year-old petroglyphs with support of its preservation through the CanadaFund for Local Initiatives.