Over 200 Arrowroot farmers were present at a meeting convened at the Sandy Bay Primary School on 6th June, 2024. Keisha Ballantyne – Billingy encouraged the farmers to get ready to replant.

The Arrowroot factory at Owia was destroyed during the volcanic eruption of 2021. Each year the government has provided income support to all Arrowroot farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar noted that this year the government will be paying out $426,401.50 as income support to 277 farmers.

Area Representative, Hon. Montgomery Daniel gave an overview of the history of the industry and thanked the farmers for their years of dedication and commitment.

Minister Daniel also noted the importance of maintaining a high quality of starch for export The current Manager of the Arrowroot Industry is Mr. Selmon Walters.