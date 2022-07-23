ADVERT
Saturday, July 23

Hand2Earth constructs Vetiver System for farmers in North Leeward

Photos - SVG Conservation Fund

St Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) awarded Hand2Earth a grant to construct a Vetiver System for farmers in North Leeward to restore farmland, conserve land, and secure food supplies.

Hand 2 Earth has so far:

  • Held a community engagement meeting with farmers in the area.
  • Restore the historical Vetiver planting site in Chateaubelair.
  • Completed a Vetiver Systems Technology Training with farmers which included: the collection of soil samples that were used in a soil testing exercise in Troumaca and the building of an A-Frame for contouring along the terrace.
  • Distribution of suppliers to farmers for the construction and maintenance of two Vetiver nurseries.
  • Constructed two Vetiver nurseries.

Vetiver Grass is a perennial grass that can withstand a wide range of temperatures ranging from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius. The Vetiver System is a simple, inexpensive, and effective way of preventing soil erosion and promoting soil conservation by planting the Vetiver grass in hedgerows.

Vetiver is usually used for:

  • Slope stabilization and erosion control.
  • Stabilize roadside embankments.
  • To reinforce and protect new and existing infrastructure from slippage and erosion.
  • Stabilizes and protects river and stream embankments from erosion.
  • To mitigate flooding in valleys below by slowing down overall rainfall runoff rates.
