Hand2Earth gets funding for farmland restoration in North Leeward

St Vincent and the Grenadines conservation fund continue their work in supporting groups and organisations in the management of critical ecosystems on the island.

Hand2Earth, a non-profit organisation, is the latest to benefit from SVGCF grants.

The grant from the SVGCF will be used to do farmland restoration, land conservation, increase food security and sustainable livelihoods for farmers in the North Leeward zone.

Hand2Earth Inc is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2007. They provide and facilitate strategies for sustainable community regeneration.

Last month, the Union Island Tourist Committee also benefited from an SVGCF grant to establish the first recreational park in the Grenadines.

The project will provide a means of sustainable recreation and livelihoods in Union Island while understanding the importance of the environment through education and awareness.

SVGCF’s general purpose is to source and provide funding to support the conservation and management of critical ecosystems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.