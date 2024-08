Handal Roban, St. Vincent and the Grenadines long-distance runner, has placed 4th in men’s 800m heat 1 at the Paris Olympics.

Roban placed 4th with a time of 1:46:00.

Roban now advances to the repechage round to try to gain a place in the semifinals.

In French, repechage means “fishing out” or “rescuing.” Runners who don’t immediately advance from the first round to the semifinals have a chance to “rescue” their Olympic dreams via the repechage rounds.