Hanif Forbes charged with the murder of Joshua Pompey

On 24.01.2022, police arrested and charged Hanif Forbes, a 40-year-old Mason of Spring Village, Georgetown with the offences of Murder and Assault.

According to investigations, on 21.01.2022 the Accused allegedly caused the death of Joshua (Cabbage) Pompey, a 40-year-old Truck driver of Obrien’s Valley, Georgetown. The deceased body was found in his vehicle in Obrien’s Valley with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head.

He was also charged with assaulting a 34 years old female Auxiliary Police Officer also of Obrien’s Valley, Georgetown by boxing her on her face causing Actual Bodily Harm

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment and was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile

Police have arrested and jointly charged Joleen Patterson, 36-year-old Waitress of Glen and Raja Clarke, 27 year old Unemployed of Dorsetshire Hill/Belle Isles with five (5) counts of Theft.

Investigations revealed that the Accuses allegedly between 17.01.22 to 21.01.22, on five separate occasions, they stole five cell phones and accessories valued at five thousand and eighty-five dollars ($5,085) from four individuals.

The incidents occurred at Upper Bay Street, Heritage Square and Little Tokyo, Kingstown.

Patterson and Clarke appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 25.01.2022 to answer the charges. Patterson plead not guilty while Clarke plead guilty.

Patterson was granted bail in the sum of four thousand dollars with two sureties. Clarke is currently serving an unrelated sentence. The matter was adjourned to 30.03.2022