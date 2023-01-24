Hans King hails health-care system as woman mourns her son

While many Vincentians blame the health system for Rayden Davis’ death last week after months without a diagnosis, former press secretary Hans King praised the government’s efforts in the health sector in a Facebook post.

In his Monday posting, King stated, “

“I haven’t been to the MCMH for awhile or used any service there. However, my doctor wrote up my chest X-ray to be done there, and man was I surprised this morning! First of all, it cost $20. Where else in the world can you get a chest X-ray for $20? and was told if it wasn’t a private doctor, it would be free. But my surprise didn’t end there; when I actually went into the X-ray room and saw the modern GE X-ray machine, I was in even more shock.

“Sometimes I wonder if people who make all these negative comments about MCMH actually go there. “I would like any of my American friends to tell me how much a chest X-ray costs at a hospital up there,” King said.

On Hot97’s Tuesday morning show, King came in for a tongue lashing from Luke Boyea, owner of Hot97, who claims King’s post came at a time when a mother was grieving the death of her 3-year-old son.

“The timing of the post is a backlash to what was said by the mother; how could she defend such things?” I think it’s extremely provocative, “rubbing salt into the wound of a grieving mother.”

However, King, in a seeming response to comments made about him on Hot97, said in a new post on Tuesday morning:

“I repeat! I am astounded that a chest X-ray at MCMH costs only $20. If you think that’s not cheap, I suggest you go to one of the private institutions if you have one do.I repeat! I am impressed with the state-of-the-art modern X-ray equipment at MCMH and the service rendered! “To my American friends, if I’m wrong about the high cost of health care in the USA, it must be that all the reports and stories I have heard to that effect are fake news,” King said.