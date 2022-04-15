Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky SPLIT?

Fans are convinced that Rihanna has split from her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky just weeks before they’re due to welcome their first child together.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after a fashion influencer claimed in a tweet on Thursday that A$AP – real name Rakim Mayers – had cheated on the pregnant star with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

While the claims are unsubstantiated and the stars have not commented on the matter, it didn’t stop Twitter going into meltdown at the comment.

A tweet from fashion blogger Louis Pisano read: ‘Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.’

He continued: ‘Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.

‘ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.’

Three days ago, Rihanna, 34, was spotted in a pair of shoes designed by Amina, and reposted images of the look on Instagram.

Amina, 35, previously told British Vogue how her working relationship with the singer began, explaining: ‘Rihanna’s stylist and I are friends, so he saw some early prototypes. But then she bought a few pairs herself via her personal shopper.