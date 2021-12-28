Hayden Billingy’s Shout It Out Wins International Best Shorts Competition

Hayden Billingy has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The award was given for Hayden Billingy’s exciting Music Video/Short film Shout It Out, which payed homage to culture of the Kalinago and Garifuna people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Shout It Out is the latest single by Hayden Billingy that echoes hope in difficult situations, with its catchy hook “God’s got that”. The music video/short film featured exceptional glimpses into a Kalinago tribe, whose Chief’s young daughter was impaled by the arrow of a rival tribe while hunting. The Kalinago Chief played by Hayden Billingy, declared war against the other tribe, only to realize that peace was much more precious than revenge.

The film capitalized on historic locations such as Greggs Mountain, Black Point Tunnel, and Argyle Cayo Village, significant landmarks in the historic struggle of our indigenous people. The Chief’s daughter was played by J’Nyla Child, wife play by Dr. Jozelle Miller; while the rival Chief was played by Emulas “Alexextreme” Alexander and tribe members played by Kit Horne and Zendaya Alexander. Kalinago Warriors were played by actors Naudia Windsor, Kareem Harry, Denvil Douglas, Desron Lawrence and Elbert Duncan. The film was produced by Joshua Anderson of Imagine Images SVG and edited by Jamel Bowens of Esteem Films. Makeup was done by local artist Raquel Samuel and fight choreography done by Emulas Alexander of A2 Fitness Studio. The song was produced by Vinton Ollivierre of HunttaFlow Productions.

“I am delighted that a film from St. Vincent and the Grenadines could win such a prestigious award internationally and that the risk we took and hard work payed off. We only have God to thank for it. We hope to produce a TV series soon” expressed Hayden who directed the film. Joshua Anderson has this to say about the groundbreaking film he produced “It’s a real honor to receive another award for this film. We would have put in a lot of work and hours into the production of this project and it’s a really rewarding and proud feeling to see it being recognized internationally. Congratulations to Hayden and the rest of the team!”

The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at www.BestShorts.net .

In winning a Best Shorts Award, Hayden Billingy and Imagine Images SVG joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including Academy Award winner Mr. Hublot from Laurent Witz from Luxembourg, 2021 Academy Award-nominee Doug Roland for the short film Feeling Through, Disney Interactive for Vinlymation: A Love Story and so many more. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Shout it Out also won the Best Documentary/Short Film in the Antigua and Barbuda Gospel Music and Media Awards 2021, the Monthly Indie Shorts 2021 and was selected for 6 other film festivals, including the International Garifuna Indigenous Film Festival, The Red Movie Awards in France and the International Music Video Awards in 6 categories, including Music Video, Low Budget Music Video, Costume, Make-up, Actor Music Video and Documentary Music Video.