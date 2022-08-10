Health Annex for seniors in North Windward to be built at Orange Hill

Elderly residents in North Windward will soon have an additional health care facility dedicated specifically to their needs.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday in Cabinet Room, Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said the Government has taken a decision since the eruption of La Soufriere, to place a health annex at Orange Hill to serve the elderly in that area. This, as Government, seeks to expand the delivery of health care services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Daniel said that The International Organization for Migration (IOM) a United Nations agency had initially agreed to finance the facility but the terms and conditions were not feasible, as such, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will fund the construction of the facility.

This is all part of the Government’s thrust towards revolutionizing the delivery and scope of the health care system. Recently, the Ministry of Health has been upgrading the facilities at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, decentralizing laboratory and radiology services and soon the Government will procure an MRI machine.

The latest development is the World Bank’s approved loan facility for the construction of the Modern Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale.