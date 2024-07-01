Health Minister, Medical Officer Represent SVG At PAHO Meetings

HIGH LEVEL HEALTH FORUM UNDERWAY

Minister of Health Hon St. Clair Jimmy Prince and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan are currently representing St Vincent and the Grenadines at two high level fora in the United States.

The first meeting was the Forty-Seventh Meeting of the Caricom Council of Human and Social Development (COHSOD) and the second is the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)’s Directing Council’s Meeting in Washington.

The PAHO’ s forum, which convened today, will examine strategies for the elimination of certain diseases, detection and treatment of Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD)’s, an assessment of the Primary Health Care systems in the region as well as new the threat of new and emerging diseases and how to respond to them.

The COHSOD meeting addressed areas such as Violence as a Public Health issue, climate change and health and migration of health workers.