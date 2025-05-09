Health ministry urges pregnant women to prioritize antenatal care

Ministry of Health Urges Pregnant Women to Prioritize Antenatal Care

St Vincent’s Ministry of Health is issuing an urgent call to all pregnant women across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to take full advantage of available maternal health services.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment extends heartfelt appreciation to all mothers and expectant mothers across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Your dedication and resilience are the bedrock of our nation’s health and well-being.

The Ministry strongly encourages all expectant mothers to adhere to the recommended screenings and attend regular antenatal and postnatal check-ups as recommended by their healthcare provider. Timely and consistent antenatal and postnatal care is vital to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of both mother and baby.

It is important for all pregnant women to speak with their healthcare provider early and often to ensure that any potential risks are identified and managed timely. The earlier these conversations begin, the better the chances of preventing complications and ensuring a safe pregnancy and delivery.

The Ministry reassures the public that we continue to-invest in improving maternal and child health services across all sectors by providing:

Ongoing training for healthcare providers. New and upgraded medical equipment funded by donor agencies and local government. Enhanced quality, infectious control measures at healthcare facilities nationwide.

The Ministry remains steadfast in its mission to support and empower mothers through accessible healthcare services and educational resources. Together, we can ensure that every mother and child in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has the opportunity for a healthy start.

In line with our commitment to maternal and child health, we urge all pregnant women to prioritize their health and that of their unborn children by adhering to recommended safety and health measures

during pregnancy. Early and regular antenatal care is crucial for monitoring the progress of pregnancy and ensuring the best outcomes for both mother and baby.

Key Recommendations:

Initiate Antenatal Care Early: If you are pregnant and have not yet begun your antenatal visits, we strongly encourage you to schedule an appointment with your gynecologist or nearest health center as soon as possible. Early antenatal care allows for timely screenings, education, and interventions that support a healthy pregnancy.

Attend Postnatal Check-Ups: Mothers who have recently given birth should attend their 6-week postnatal check-up. This visit is essential for assessing recovery, addressing any health concerns, and includes important screenings such as the Pap smear to monitor cervical health.

Maintain Healthy Practices: Adopt a balanced diet, engage in appropriate physical activity, and avoid harmful substances. These practices contribute significantly to the health of both mother and child.

