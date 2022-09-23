Epidemiologist, Minister of Health attend two high-level regional meetings

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince leads a delegation to the Pan American Health Organisation’s 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference and the 43rd Council for Human and Social Development-Health (COHSOD), both in Washington D.C. Prince along with Epidemiologist Tamara Bobb will attend the 43rd Council for Human and Social Development- Health (COHSOD) on September 24-25.

This meeting aims to provide updates to Ministers of Health and Senior Health Officials on several health sector initiatives and mandated actions.

Meanwhile, the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference, which begins on Monday, September 26, brings together Ministers of Health and other officials from across the Americas to determine policies and strategies to improve the health of the population of the region.

Among the top officials are PAHO’s Director Carissa F. Etienne, World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro.

The Pan American Sanitary Conference is the Organization’s highest decision-making body. On Wednesday, September 28, a new Director

of PAHO will also be elected to serve for the next five (5) years in that capacity.