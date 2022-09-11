Heat discomfort to continue across SVG for the next 3 days-Met Office

Heat discomfort will continue across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next 3 days. There is a moderate to high chance of some scattered showers alleviating some of the warm conditions.

Sunday night: Occasionally cloudy skies with few scattered light to moderate showers.

Monday: Moisture increases across SVG, and the presence of an upper-level trough could turn fair conditions to cloudy conditions at times with a high chance of some scattered showers.

Tuesday: Similar weather conditions to Monday. Scattered moderate showers are possible, during the night as a strong tropical wave moves to the north of the island chain to affect mainly St. Lucia, northwards.

Wednesday morning: Possible moderate showers, mainly over the north of the mainland.