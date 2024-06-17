Heat Wave sweeps Northeast U.S, 70 million people under alerts

More than 70 million people in the US are under heat alerts

Over 70 million people in the United States were under extreme heat alerts on Monday due to a heat wave moving eastward. The mid-Atlantic and New England are expected to see highs in the 90s as the week progresses. Excessive humidity will make it feel even more oppressive.

Last year saw the most heat waves, consisting of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days, since 1936. Much of the Midwest and Northeast were under heat warnings or watches. Phoenix has been particularly dangerous in recent years, with temperatures hitting 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) on Saturday.

Meteorologists advised reducing time outdoors, staying hydrated, and wearing light, looser fitting clothing. More than 100 cooling centers were open in the city and surrounding county. In neighboring New Mexico, heat on the Chaves County plains including Roswell was expected to hit 107 degrees F (41.6 Celsius) on Monday.

In Southern California, firefighters increased their containment of a large wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles. Late-season snow was forecast for the northern Rockies on Monday and Tuesday, and parts of Montana and north-central Idaho were under a winter storm warning.