Unstable conditions are affecting our islands and supportive upper-level environment is in place. Therefore, cloudy skies, pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast across St. Vincent and the Grenadines tonight into Monday.

Latest model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 50-75 mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas.

There have already been reports of raging rivers in the northern section of the mainland. Any additional rainfall could affect residents and or road users further downstream. As a result, the weather advisory for a low risk of flooding that was already in effect for SVG has now been upgraded to a Flash-flood Watch and will remain in effect until 6pm Monday 7th October 2024.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood Watch means that the conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding within the watch area.

This Flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant or discontinued if conditions improve.