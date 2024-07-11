Heavy showers, thunderstorms forecasted from Friday afternoon

Unstable conditions associated with the passage of a low level trough resulted in occasional moderate to heavy downpours across parts of SVG during the last 24 hours.However, by early morning, improvement in the weather conditions with mainly fair skies were noticeable.

Similar conditions are expected today with the chance of few brief showers.Thereafter, an approaching tropical wave is predicted to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms from Friday afternoon.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the islands from previous rainfall events, there is a high probability of flooding and landslides occurring. Advisories may be issued for SVG.

15-25km/h easterly to east north easterly trades will persist across the islands, becoming east south easterly late on Friday. Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking near 1.0m on the western coasts and ranging between 1.5m and 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Varying concentration of Saharan dust haze is expected over the next few days.